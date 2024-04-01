Avneet Kaur Trolled For Posing Inside Private Jet; One Netizen Says, 'Rent A Plane Just To Show Off'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur came to Instagram and shared some amazing photographs from her maiden journey in a privately owned plane. Netizens seized the opportunity to reply.

Avneet Kaur is one of the most attractive young actors. She continues to give beautiful insights into her life, leaving her followers in amazement.

For those who are unfamiliar, the stunning beauty began her journey into the realm of glitter and glamour by appearing in the 2010 dance reality programme Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.



Unfortunately, she was eliminated before reaching the semi-finals. Following that, she appeared in Dance Ke Superstars and made her acting debut in Meri Maa, a famous serial in 2012.

She just made her Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Kangana Ranaut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet Kaur took a variety of photographs, including a privately owned plane, to Instagram and published them.

She finished her appearance for the day with a white co-ord set consisting of a jacket top, matching-hued trousers and a black bralette. Furthermore, Avneet kept her style simple with a middle-parted bun hairdo. Sharing the photographs, she wrote:



Soon after Avneet shared the photo on social media, netizens reacted. While her followers were overjoyed to congratulate her, other netizens speculated that Avneet did so to brag about her newfound ownership of a private plane in front of others.

Others likened her to Raghav Sharma, another renowned influencer who shared identical photos with the same jet plane.