Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai House A Copy Of Tom Cruise's Beach Home? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thalapathy Vijay has frequently amazed people with his flair, and he has an extensive global fan following. Fans strive to mimic the actor by orienting themselves in real life around his outfits and cinematic style. Sometimes stars from one industry strive to copy the most popular style of stars from another. Hollywood performers and their films have influenced countless people, both in real life and on screen.

According to recent rumours, Vijay constructed his new beach mansion in the style of Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

Vijay has made several trips to the United States to shoot films, go on family vacations, and for other reasons. During one of these trips, he apparently got to view Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise's beach property. According to reports, Vijay was so amazed with the big star's home's infrastructure that he photographed the beach house.

It is widely known that Vijay has refurbished his beach mansion in Neelankarai, Chennai. Interestingly, the actor built the house exactly like Tom Cruise's beach mansion, using the photograph as a guide. According to GQ, the beach home is valued Rs 80 crore.







The filming of Thalapathy Vijay's next flick GOAT is well underway. A large crowd of admirers recently blocked the road in Kerala as the actor exited his automobile for filming. On the same day, hundreds of supporters waited outside the airport to meet him as he checked into his hotel. Nonetheless, the second automobile in which Vijay rode became the focus of supporters' vandalism. A viral video shows an automobile coated with glass splinters and dentures.

Also Read:

Maidaan to LSD 2: 7 movies set to release in theatres THIS April



Also Read:

Shah Rukh Khan to Emraan Hashmi: Celebrities who own Rolls Royce

According to speculations, Trisha Krishnan will likely appear in GOAT. She is thought to have already filmed her sequences, including a song. The film stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj in supporting roles.

GOAT is purportedly a time travel film inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster Looper. In the film, Thalapathy Vijay plays both an adolescent and a middle-aged man. The developers have already presented these two alternative appearances.