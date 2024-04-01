NC Announces Mian Altaf As Lok Sabha Candidate For Anantnag-Rajouri Seat

The announcement was made by party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Expressing happiness Omar Abdullah emphasized Mian Altaf Ahmed's widespread popularity across various segments of society and expressed confidence that he would garner substantial support from the people.

Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, State Secretary Chowdhary Ramzan, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq were present during the announcement.

This is the party's first announcement of candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls slated to commence from April 19 in 7 phases across the country.

