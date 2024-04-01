Turkish Leader discuss bilateral relations, NATO chief appointment with Dutch Premier

(MENAFN) According to a statement from Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte engaged in discussions on Sunday regarding bilateral relations and the process of appointing NATO’s new secretary-general.



During the phone call, Erdogan conveyed Turkey’s expectations for the next NATO chief to Rutte, who is a candidate for the role.



He stressed the importance of the new NATO head to “best serve the security and interests of members in the fight against terrorism and other challenges, bolster the unity of the Alliance, prioritize NATO's fundamental duty, and deliver convincing commitments to uphold the Alliance's core values and established practices, and consider the sensitivities of non-EU allies,” it further mentioned.



Based on what was mentioned in the statement, Erdogan additionally stated: “In light of these principles, strategic thinking and fairness will guide Trike’s decision-making process concerning the matter.”



For his part, Rutte wrote in a post on X: “I just spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. First, we took the opportunity to mark a special milestone: the 100th anniversary this year of the conclusion (of) the Treaty of Friendship between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Turkey.”



“Other topics we discussed included our efforts to support Ukraine and ways of taking rapid and decisive action to improve the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he further mentioned.

