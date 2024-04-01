2 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Gwadar Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two Pakistan Army soldiers have been shot dead and four others wounded in southwestern Balochistan province.

The soldiers were part of the army's bomb disposal squad that came under attack in the Ankara Dam area of Gwadar district on Sunday, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohsin Zohaib said:“The incident took place some 25km from the port city, claiming two lives and injuring four others.”

Following the gun attack, he told Dawn, the bodies and the injured were taken to the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Hospital.

Security personnel have mounted a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

mud

Visits: 21