Al Sadd Defeat Al Markhiya To Secure Top Spot

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sadd secured a 2-1 victory over Al Markhiya in Sunday's match at the Grand Hamad Stadium at Al Arabi SC in Week 19 of the Expo Stars League.

Akram Afif scored for Al Sadd from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, and Youssef Abdulrazzaq in the 90+8th minute. Al Markhiya's lone goal was scored by Ali Saeed Al Muhannadi in the 26th minute.

Al Sadd raised their tally to 43 points at the top of the standings, three points clear of Al Gharafa. Meanwhile, Al Markhiya suffered their fourteenth loss, remaining at the bottom of the table with 8 points.

