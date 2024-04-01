Pilibhit Villagers In UP Anguished Over Tiger Attacks Get Assurance From BJP's LS Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Pilibhit, April 1 (IANS) Frequent attacks by tigers, leopards and stray dogs have prompted the residents of the Pandri village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district to issue a threat to boycott polls, following which BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Jitin Prasada assured remedial measures.

The villagers had placed banners on the village roads and shared their ordeal on social media platforms.

"We have no choice but to boycott the coming elections until our safety from big cats and protection of crops from stray cattle are assured,” said the residents.

The situation was aggravated following a fatal attack on a student, Pankaj, 18, on February 19, and the injury of another student, Amar Singh, 13, on March 14.

The Pandri village lies close to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and is vulnerable to big cat attacks. With a population of around 7,000, the village has about 3,000 voters.

Meanwhile, Jitin Prasada, BJP's candidate for the Pilibhit seat, has promised to address the issue. He acknowledged the need for an integrated plan to tackle the menace of stray tigers effectively and has assured of prompt action in the matter.