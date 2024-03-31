Webinar: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) And Regeneration Partnership To Commercialise Mine Waste Deposits

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with Dr Helen Degeling, Project Acquisition Manager and Mr. Joel Crane, Investor Relations/Commercial Manager of Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited.
Date: Thursday, 4th April 2024
Time: 1.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 20 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Joe KaderavekChief Executive Officer...P: (02) 8287 0660
MENAFN31032024000111011020ID1108042222
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.