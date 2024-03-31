Webinar: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) And Regeneration Partnership To Commercialise Mine Waste Deposits

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with Dr Helen Degeling, Project Acquisition Manager and Mr. Joel Crane, Investor Relations/Commercial Manager of Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited.

Date: Thursday, 4th April 2024

Time: 1.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 20 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
P: (02) 8287 0660