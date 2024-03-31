Kuwait Red Crescent Society Distributes 2,400 Food Baskets In Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) handed out 2,400 food baskets in Tunisia on Sunday as part of a joint project with the Tunisian Red Crescent on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The head of the KRCS delegation, Farouq Khazal, said in a press statement that the food baskets distribution project was launched today under the slogan "Kuwait is by Your Side" in cooperation with the Tunisian Red Crescent.

He added that this project includes distributing 2,400 food baskets to the families in need in all the 24 Tunisian governorates over the course of a week duing the Muslim fasting month.

He stressed that this project reflects the roots of humanitarian work in Kuwait, which is keen to extend a hand of solidarity to those in need, especially during Ramadan. (end)

ksj









MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108041833