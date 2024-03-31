Ambassadors Honor Victims Of Russian Terror In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of ambassadors to Ukraine, together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, honored the victims of Russian terror in Bucha in 2022.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in their posts on social media.

“Today I joined Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other international partners to honor those killed by Russian forces during Russia's temporary occupation of Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka in Kyiv region, as well as in towns and villages in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. We stand with Ukraine”, wrote US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The Embassy of Japan condemned the atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and the recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and other civilian targets in Ukraine.

"On March 31, Ambassador Matsuda took part in a memorial service in Bucha on the occasion of the second anniversary of the city's liberation," the diplomatic mission said.

Italian Ambassador Francesco Zazzo honored the victims of the Russian occupation of the Kyiv region on the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

“On the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, I and President Zelensky remembered the victims of the Russian massacre there. The presence of us ambassadors testifies that the international community stands with Ukraine. Butscha's crime must be atoned for”, German Ambassador Martin Jäger emphasized .

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute on Sunday to the Ukrainians killed by Russian invaders during the temporary seizure of the Bucha community in the Kyiv region.

As reported, the Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, 2022. In 33 days, the invaders committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district and killed more than 1,400 civilians, 37 of whom were children.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the town on March 31.

On the evening of April 2, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the liberation of all territories of the Kyiv region from the Russian invaders.

After the liberation of the region, world leaders made their first statements about the genocidal nature of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.