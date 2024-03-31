New Attraction In UAE: Lake Amid Mountains Open To Visitors Now In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 1:02 PM

Residents and tourists can now look forward to a new attraction in the city of Sharjah. A lake, serving as a strategic water reservoir for people, was inaugurated on Saturday afternoon.

Named Al Hefaiyah, the water body is located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road after Al Hiyar Tunnel, and is part of the emirate's upcoming urban development projects.

A 3.17-kilometre dual-lane road surrounds the lake, allowing tourists to stroll and enjoy the picturesque view, along with a play area covering 620 square metres for children.

Earlier this month, Hanging Gardens , with over 100,000 trees spanning over an area of 1.6 million square feet and towering at a height of 281 metres above sea level, was opened in Kalba for residents.

The lake was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who was in attendance with Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The lake is spread over 132,000 square metres, and has been built with latest technology, including innovative construction materials suited for hilly climate, pipes linking the mountains and the lake for surplus water storage, rainwater collection, and valley run-off management.

With a capacity of 155 million gallons and a depth of up to four metres, it has a 3.2-kilometre-long water conduit to bring water from the lowlands and surrounding mountains. Three barriers and filters have been erected to minimise the entry of valley water into the lake and purify it of contaminants and sediments.

The mountain trail alongside the lake spans 11.7 km and includes a variety of paths of varying lengths and difficulty levels, including the Al Hefaiyah Lake Trail, Eastern Mountain Trail, Southern Al Friesh Mountain Trail, Northern Al Friesh Mountain Trail and Al Friesh Lake Trail.

The lake also has a mosque in the compound that can accommodate 495 worshippers. The emirate's Ruler lifted the curtain over the plaque at the Al Hefaiyah Mosque, signalling its formal opening and led the audience into the Maghrib prayer.

The mosque, which covers an area of 852 square metres, is designed in the Fatimid style and decorated with geometric and floral themes. It has a 36-metre-tall minaret, a women's prayer hall for 110 worshippers, an outdoor courtyard for 2,040 worshippers, an Islamic library with books on interpretation, jurisprudence and legal rulings, and several ablution and lavatory areas for men and women.

The Al Hefaiyah Lake project also includes the Al Hefaiyah Rest House, which is 500 square metres, and has a direct view of the lake and Kalba's high mountains, with the Hanging Gardens and waterfalls on one side and an 8,500-square-metre play area and green space on the other.

