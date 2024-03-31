Romanian citizens to have border check exemption for Schengen travel

(MENAFN) Effective from Sunday onward, Romanian citizens embarking on travels to Schengen countries will experience a significant shift as they will no longer be subjected to air and maritime border checks. This notable change comes as Romania officially joins the passport-free travel area, marking a significant milestone in its integration within the European Union's (EU) broader Schengen zone.



The decision to allow Romania's partial entry into the Schengen area was endorsed by the European Council toward the conclusion of the previous year, alongside a similar move for Bulgaria, encompassing a majority of EU member states.



While the removal of border checks for air and maritime travel represents a tangible step towards enhanced mobility and integration for Romanian travelers, the process for abolishing checks at internal land borders between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen member states remains pending.



The European Commission, in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasized the need for the Council to formally decide on establishing a timeline for the cessation of such border checks.



Catalin Predoiu, the Romanian Minister of Internal Affairs, acknowledged that the decision-making process regarding the extension of border-free travel to land crossings would be influenced by various political factors.



Despite these considerations, Predoiu expressed optimism regarding the ongoing diplomatic engagements and collaborative efforts with relevant governmental ministries and EU institutions aimed at navigating the complexities of this transition.



"Its full implementation should not be unduly delayed, despite external political considerations," Predoiu stated.

