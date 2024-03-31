GIB Hosts Third GIB Executive Forum Webinar with David Rubenstein

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) with David Rubenstein

Manama, 31 March 2024: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. announces the successful hosting of its third exclusive GIB Executive Forum Webinar under the theme “Navigating the Age of Uncertainty”. The webinar featured David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Carlyle Group, with opening remarks by GIB’s Chairman, Abdulla Al Zamil.



Moderated by GIB’s Group Economic Advisor, Rima Bhatia, the webinar attracted high-profile participants including key clients, dignitaries, and government officials from around the region and provided a unique platform for an engaging dialogue. Mr. Rubenstein, a renowned figure in the global financial industry, shared invaluable perspectives on navigating through uncertain times including topics such as global economic fragmentation, future role of China, evolving economic prospects, investment landscape, and views on the upcoming US presidential elections. Drawing from his extensive experience, Mr. Rubenstein offered deep insights on the global economic dynamics and shared personal reflections on his journey to success.



Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, Group Chief Executive Officer of GIB, said, “With the rapidly evolving financial landscape, it's crucial for industry leaders to come together and exchange insights on navigating uncertainty. We are delighted to have hosted David Rubenstein for our third GIB Executive Forum Webinar. His expertise and insights have not only enriched our discussion but also reinforced our dedication to driving meaningful conversations that shape the future of finance in the GCC region."



GIB’s Executive Forum Webinars serve as a testimony to GIB's commitment to fostering thought leadership and underscore its pivotal role as an enabler in the GCC region's financial transformation. By attracting distinguished speakers like David Rubenstein, GIB continues to solidify its position as a hub for intellectual exchange and strategic insights.







