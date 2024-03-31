Gen V actor dies in motorcycle accident at 27

(MENAFN) Chance Perdomo, a British-American actor known for his role as Andre Anderson in the superhero series Gen V, has tragically passed away in a motorbike accident at the age of 27.



Perdomo, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in the UK city of Southampton, Hampshire, gained recognition for his performance in the spin-off of the satirical TV show The Boys.



According to his representative, as conveyed in a statement to a news agency based in the United States: "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."



Authorities have determined that there were no other individuals involved in the crash, they further stated. No additional information has been disclosed; however, Deadline, the publication that initially reported his passing, indicated that the incident occurred in Upstate New York while he was en route to Toronto.



Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the production companies behind Gen V, issued the following statement: "We can't quite wrap our heads around this.



"For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

