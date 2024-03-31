Bulgaria, Romania join Schengen area following 13-year wait

(MENAFN) After a prolonged wait spanning 13 years, Bulgaria and Romania are set to officially become members of the Schengen area, heralding a significant milestone in their integration into the European Union. However, despite the newfound freedom of movement afforded by Schengen membership, both countries will find their land borders closed for the foreseeable future.



The retention of checkpoints along land borders stems from the veto imposed by Austria, the sole dissenting voice within the European bloc, citing concerns over potential refugee influx into its territory. This veto has led to a compromise wherein Bulgaria and Romania's accession is limited to airports and seaports, representing a partial integration into the Schengen zone.



Nonetheless, the significance of this step cannot be overstated. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a "huge success for both countries," emphasizing its historic importance for the Schengen Area. She lauded the collaborative efforts toward building a stronger and more unified Europe, highlighting the benefits for citizens across the continent.



For Bulgaria and Romania, joining the Schengen Area carries profound symbolic weight, representing a matter of dignity and equality. Stefan Popescu, an expert in international relations based in Bucharest, emphasized the sense of discrimination felt by many Romanians when subjected to separate treatment at European borders. The long-awaited inclusion in Schengen is seen as a pivotal step toward rectifying this perceived disparity and affirming their status as equal members of the European community.



As Bulgaria and Romania embark on this new chapter of their EU membership, the journey toward full integration into the Schengen Area serves as a testament to the ongoing complexities and challenges within the European Union. Despite obstacles and compromises, the aspiration for a more cohesive and inclusive Europe remains a driving force behind such milestones in European integration.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040355