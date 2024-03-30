IEA Acknowledges Violation Of Afghanistan's Airspace

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has accused the United States of America (USA) of violating Afghanistan's airspace with the support of nearby countries.

IEA officials acknowledged to Tolo News the presence of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the country's airspace in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces.

IEA's Chief Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid criticised the violation of Afghanistan's airspace by the USA and said they often raised objections on this matter and asked the USA to seriously consider it.

“It is clear that these UAVs belong to the USA and enter Afghanistan using the nearby countries, all parties should recognize their responsibilities in this regard and stop aggression,” said Mujahid.

The IEA officials earlier also accused the USA of violating Afghanistan's airspace.

Abdullah, a resident of Kandahar province, said that UAVs were present in the air for the past two nights but disappeared in the morning.

Munir Shah, another Kandahar resident, said that people are concerned about the presence of UAVs in Kandahar sky and asked officials to inform people in this regard.

nh





