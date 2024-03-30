Police Arrest Four Operatives Of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang, Avert 'Target Killings' In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang.
"In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police in Punjab said it has averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
The police have recovered six pistols, he said.
"@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state," he added.
