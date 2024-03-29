Daesh Kills Iraqi Soldier In Kirkuk

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Baghdad, March 29 (Petra)-- An Iraqi security source said, on Friday, that Daesh terrorist group attacked in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk Governorate resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier.
The terrorist group targeted an army force location in the Wadi Shay area, south of Kirkuk, with sniper fire, the source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Baghdad. The source also stated that "the incident led to the death of an Iraqi army soldier."
MENAFN29032024000117011021ID1108037920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.