Daesh Kills Iraqi Soldier In Kirkuk

Baghdad, March 29 (Petra)-- An Iraqi security source said, on Friday, that Daesh terrorist group attacked in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk Governorate resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier.The terrorist group targeted an army force location in the Wadi Shay area, south of Kirkuk, with sniper fire, the source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Baghdad. The source also stated that "the incident led to the death of an Iraqi army soldier."