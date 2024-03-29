Samsung Electronics Launches 2024 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, And OLED Displays To Spark The AI Screen Era

New lineup of TVs and sound devices delivers premium visual and audio experiences supported by AI innovation for an unrivalled home entertainment experience. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore today unveiled its 2024 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs, as well as their latest sound systems at its Unbox & Discover 2024 Singapore launch held at the iconic Jewel Changi; the event will also be opened to the public on 29 and 30 March, where visitors can experience a new era of AI TVs, as well as partake in exciting activities.







This year's lineup kicks off the AI screen era through the introduction of a next-generation AI processor poised to redefine the perception of smart display capabilities. In addition to bringing improved picture and sound quality, the new lineups provide consumers with AI-powered features focusing on inspiring and empowering individual lifestyles.

'We are entering a new era of AI, with the technology bringing great potential to improve and add value to our daily lives in both simple and useful ways,' said Steven Koh, Senior Director, Consumer Electronics Business (TV/AV), Samsung Electronics Singapore. 'We are excited to wow our consumers with our most cutting-edge TVs, now enhanced with AI, which will not only deliver amazing visual and audio quality for consumers to better enjoy the content that they all love but will also be the ideal centrepiece in consumers' homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a smart and seamless living experience.'

Expect More Wow with Samsung's New 2024 AI TV Line-up







The QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV and Q990D soundbar delivers exception audio and visual quality enhanced by AI.

This year, Samsung is introducing AI technologies to its TV line-up to deliver elevated enhancements for consumers' home entertainment setups.

Samsung's newest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV lineup are equipped with technology that deliver lifelike picture quality and premium audio experiences. The 2024 Neo QLED 8K range, with the QN900D sitting at the top, features Samsung's latest and most innovative TV processor yet: NQ8 AI Gen3, which has a neural processing unit (NPU) that delivers unprecedented performance upgrades by utilizing 512 neural networks, versus 64 neural networks on last year's flagship model.

The Neo QLED lineup brings a suite of picture quality and design enhancing features, including 8K AI Upscaling Pro [1], which leverages NQ8 AI Gen3 for enhanced 8K upscaling, sharpening low resolution content so that it is displayed in ultra-high resolution. AI Motion Enhancer Pro solves common issues in fast-paced sporting contents such as ball distortion by streaming high-resolution sports matches through this feature[2] powered by NQ8 AI Gen3. The feature automatically detects the sport type and uses deep learning to properly detect the type of ball and enhances the visual accordingly. For consumers who like watching high-adrenaline action content, Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds details to fast-moving scenes with the help of AI to precisely control mini-LEDs by detecting the part of a scene that the human eye would naturally focus on, bringing it to the foreground. This way, images are more lifelike as there is more depth to the onscreen content. Infinity Air Design complements Neo QLED 8K's impeccable picture quality with a screen only 12.9mm in depth[3], allowing for an immersive viewing experience that focuses on high resolution and outstanding sound quality. It also offers a unique mirror effect in which the TV appears to hover in its surroundings.

At the same time, the Neo QLED 8K lineup offers exceptional audio quality, with Q-Symphony allowing users to connect multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to a TV or projector for perfect audio synchronization across shows, movies, and playlists[4]. Users can also take advantage of Active Voice Amplifier Pro , a proprietary AI dialogue booster that utilises exclusive deep-learning technology to significantly enhance dialogue and voices on screen.







Samsung's S95D OLED TV delivers exceptional visual quality with AI-enhanced colour accuracy.

Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs build on the legacy of last year's models, with the S95D offering sizes of up to 77-inches for high-detail, a high-frame rate, and intensely vibrant video. New OLED G lare Free' technology [5] specifically designed for 2024 OLED screens preserves colour accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness to ensure an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight. The OLED-optimised, low-reflection coating overcomes the trade-off between gloss and reflection thanks to a new, specialised hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern.

In addition, the display is 20% brighter than previous models, with deep and rich blacks and AI-enhanced colour accuracy so pure that it is Pantone Validated. In addition to being Samsung's brightest OLED screen yet, it also features high refresh rates of up to 144Hz for more seamless motion and crystal-clear action on their screens. Samsung also offers the more wallet friendly S90D series, which will be available in various sizes, from 48' to 83''.

To complete your home entertainment audio experience, the new flagship Q Series ( HW-Q990D ) soundbar delivers an 11.1.4-channel sound experience with True Dolby Atmos sound at 4K 120Hz, tapping on AI to optimise sound for the perfect experience, whatever your preferred content.

Unbox & Discover at Jewel Changi

On 29 and 30 March 2024, consumers can visit the Unbox & Discover event held at Jewel Changi Cloud9 Piazza (located at level 5) to experience the new TV and sound systems lineup.

During the two-day event, visitors can learn more about the new products and how they are the ideal complement for today's home entertainment experiences through daily product experience tours. Visitors can redeem cool gifts such as tote bags which comes printed with local artworks from National Gallery Singapore.

To raise awareness towards sustainability, Samsung Singapore is working in partnership with the National Environment Agency to collect used batteries. In exchange for at least 4 batteries[6], visitors can receive a foldable reusable bag, limited to 1 redemption per person. The event hopes to break Singapore's record for the most batteries collected as a way to encourage and inspire like-minded individuals to practise sustainability in their day-to-day lifestyle.

Preorder Promotions

Customers who pre-order a Samsung AI-powered TV can enjoy gifts worth up to $3,933, until 11 April 2024[7].

Model

Size

Pre-order Offer

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

75', 85'

Mystery gift + Freestyle 2nd Gen (worth $1,513)

65'

Mystery gift

Samsung Neo QLED 4K

75', 85'

Mystery gift + Freestyle 2nd Gen (worth $1,513)

55', 65'

Mystery gift + Nintendo Switch (worth $399)

43', 50'

Slimfit Cam (worth $202)

Samsung OLED 4K

77'

Mystery gift + Freestyle 2nd Gen (worth $1,513)

55', 65'

Mystery gift + Nintendo Switch (worth $399)



For more information about the 2024 TV and sound systems line-up, please visit

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at .

[1] QN900D only. 8K AI Upscaling for other models.



[2] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.



[3] 12.9mm in depth only applies to 65' QN900D.



[4] Q-Symphony is compatible with select Samsung TVs. Requires HDMI, Optical or Wi-Fi connection to TV.



[5] UL's verification validates the 'OLED Glare Free' claim by assessing the products against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard set by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) and testing standard set by the International Organization for Standardization.



[6] Accepted batteries include AA, AAA, AAAA, D, C, N, 9-volt, Button cell. No power bank, laptop battery & mobile telephone battery.



[7] While stocks last. Terms & conditions apply.



