CPI Tries To Revive Itself By Launching Ex-IPS Officer In UP’S Faizabad

Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) is trying to revive its electoral fortunes in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad by fielding former IPS officer Arvindsen Yadav.

In 1989, the CPI launched the political career of Mitrasen Yadav, father of Arvindsen Yadav, from Faizabad as well.

Mitrasen Yadav won the seat at a time when the Ram Mandir movement was touching a crescendo in 1989.

In 1998, he won the seat on the SP ticket and in 2004, he won the seat again on the BSP ticket.

Arvindsen Yadav will try his luck at a time when the opening of the Ram Mandir has created a euphoria in the country.

After his retirement from the police service, Arvindsen is currently busy in connecting with people in the constituency.

Ayub Ali Khan, a member of the Central Committee of the CPI, said:“We want to rediscover the legacy of Mitrasen by fielding his son which includes the temple town of Ayodhya. The Faizabad parliamentary constituency has a rich history of Communist movement since the pre-Independence era.”

Anandsen said that he is prepared to contest the election and take his father's legacy forward.

“I want to give a new direction to politics which is free from religion and casteism,” he said.

In Faizabad, the large presence of Dalits, Muslims, and OBCs, besides Brahmins and Thakurs, is crucial for different parties.

Of these, the non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits may decide the outcome.

The Pasis, a sub-sect among the SCs, are not happy with the SP and allege that Anandsen was involved in a rape and murder case (later acquitted) of a Pasi girl.

Along with Pasis (non-Jatav SCs), the non-Yadav OBCs may turn out to be crucial in deciding the outcome.

The BJP is confident of its victory in Lord Ram's 'constituency' and its sitting MP Lallu Singh is playing its 'Hindu First ' card with aplomb.