Vistara Receives Final Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Mumbai

:

Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday (March 28) said it has received the delivery of the seventh wide-body Boeing 787-9 plane, thus completing the order it had placed for 56 aircraft in 2018.

The airline has now a total of 70 aircraft in its fleet, Vistara said in a statement.

With the delivery of the seventh B787-9, the airline's fleet of 70 planes now comprises 53 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and seven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline, a joint venture between India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, holding a share distribution of 51:49 respectively, has seen significant growth since its inception. The completion of this order not only represents a significant expansion in Vistara's operational capacity but also underscores the airline's ambition to strengthen its presence in the aviation market. "We recently took delivery of our last Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and that's also the 70th aircraft in our fleet. This marks the culmination of the order that we had placed in 2018 for 56 aircraft across Airbus and Boeing," Vistara stated.

Vinod Kanna, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, reflected on the airline's journey, highlighting the expansion of their network from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He noted the journey's challenges and successes, emphasizing the airline's continuous effort to improve and grow. Vistara's strategic expansion has positioned it as a key player in India's aviation sector.

In a significant move towards consolidation within the Indian aviation industry, Vistara is set to merge with Air India following its privatisation. Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India as part of this merger. This strategic move is poised to create a stronger aviation entity capable of competing more effectively on both domestic and international fronts.



The merger represents a pivotal moment for both airlines, promising enhanced operational efficiency and a broader service offering for passengers. As Vistara integrates with Air India, stakeholders anticipate a new chapter in Indian aviation marked by improved customer experience and expanded global reach.

