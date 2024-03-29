Punjab Police Bust Criminal Network Led By US-Based Gang

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 29 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Friday said they have dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives.
The arrested accused are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan.
The police have also seized one pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said all the three were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempted murders, dacoity, Arms Act ca, NDPS, etc.
The three operatives were living in Mohali by concealing their actual identities.
More details are awaited.
MENAFN29032024000231011071ID1108035610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.