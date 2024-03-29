Punjab Police Bust Criminal Network Led By US-Based Gang

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 29 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Friday said they have dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives.

The arrested accused are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan.

The police have also seized one pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said all the three were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempted murders, dacoity, Arms Act ca, NDPS, etc.

The three operatives were living in Mohali by concealing their actual identities.

More details are awaited.