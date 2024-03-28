Al Shaqab To Take On Ain Sinan In Title Clash Of Al Shamal Club Founders' Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha: Al Shaqab secured their place in the final of the Al Shamal Club Founders' Ramadan Football Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over Ain Mohammed in the semi-final.
They will meet Ain Sinan in the title clash.
Al Shaqab's victory was spearheaded by a brilliant brace by Alaa El Din who is the tournament's top scorer. Mohamed Ali Jaballah also added to the tally with a crucial goal.
Among those who attended the semi-final were Al Shamal Club's General Manager Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada, and the Financial Director Youssef Al Fadala.
The much-anticipated final of the tournament is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 9:30pm at Al Shamal Club stadium.
Meanwhile, Ain Mohammed team will compete against Al Waab team tonight in the third-place play-off. The match will kick off at 9:30pm.
The organising committee of the tournament has allocated QR30,000 for the winners while runners-up will receive a sum of QR 20,000. Team finishing third will get a prize of QR10,000.
The tournament is being organised in the memory of late club legend Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi.
MENAFN28032024000063011010ID1108031256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.