Al Shaqab To Take On Ain Sinan In Title Clash Of Al Shamal Club Founders' Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab secured their place in the final of the Al Shamal Club Founders' Ramadan Football Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over Ain Mohammed in the semi-final.

They will meet Ain Sinan in the title clash.

Al Shaqab's victory was spearheaded by a brilliant brace by Alaa El Din who is the tournament's top scorer. Mohamed Ali Jaballah also added to the tally with a crucial goal.

Among those who attended the semi-final were Al Shamal Club's General Manager Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada, and the Financial Director Youssef Al Fadala.

The much-anticipated final of the tournament is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 9:30pm at Al Shamal Club stadium.

Meanwhile, Ain Mohammed team will compete against Al Waab team tonight in the third-place play-off. The match will kick off at 9:30pm.

The organising committee of the tournament has allocated QR30,000 for the winners while runners-up will receive a sum of QR 20,000. Team finishing third will get a prize of QR10,000.

The tournament is being organised in the memory of late club legend Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi.