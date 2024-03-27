BJP Chooses Former Dy CM Govind Karjol Over Union Minister Narayanaswamy For Karnataka's Chitradurga Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) In a surprise move, the BJP has announced former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol as its candidate from the state's Chitradurga (SC) seat, dropping sitting MP and Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy.

Following stiff opposition to Narayanaswamy's candidature by local leaders and cadres, the party has allotted the ticket to the veteran leader.

The BJP was planning to field Madara Chennaiah Swami from Chitradurga, however, he declined the offer.

Former Minister Janardhana Swamy and M.C. Raghu Chandan were also vying for the ticket from the Chitradurga seat. However, Karjol, close to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, was chosen, though he was lobbying for the Vijayapura Lok Sabha seat. However, the party had chosen to renominate sitting MP Ramesh Jigajinagi.

Narayanaswamy has been assured by the high command that he will be fielded from the Anekal Assembly seat in 2028, according to sources.

Karjol is known for being soft-spoken and his gentlemanly conduct in state politics.

He represented the Mudhol Assembly constituency for five terms in 1994, 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018, but in 2023, he was defeated by the Congress' R.B. Thimmapur.

The 73-year-old Karjol is a Class 10 pass. He was first elected in 1994 as a candidate from the Janata Dal.

The party has moved him from Mudhol in the Mumbai-Karnataka region to Chitradurga, located in the central Karnataka region.

The Congress has fielded senior leader B.N. Chandrappa from the Chitradurga seat.