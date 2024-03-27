Mosaics On Buildings In Uzbekistan Recognized As Cultural Heritage Sites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan issued aresolution by which about 157 mosaic panels in Tashkent and regionsof the country were included in the National List of Real EstateProperties of Tangible Cultural Heritage as monuments of monumentalart, Azernews reports, citing Kun newsagency.

It was previously reported that in August 2023, the scientificexpert council of the Cultural Heritage Agency approved a list of161 mosaics and panels for inclusion in the national list.

The purpose of replenishing the register in the resolution isthe comprehensive study, preservation and competent use of mosaics,panels and works of fine art, as well as increasing their role inthe development of the country's tourism potential.

The mosaics included in the list will be entered into the statecadastre. An entry stating that they have cultural value will beadded to the cadastral documents of the objects.

From now on, any activities on buildings, within the boundariesof their security zone and in the adjacent territory must be agreedwith the Cultural Heritage Agency.

Most of the mosaics included in the list are from Tashkent. Italso contains mosaics from Nukus, Urgench, Khiva, Samarkand,Namangan, Andijan, Jizzakh, Kokand, Angren, Gulistan and severalregions.

The public and individual activists have been fighting for thepreservation of mosaics on buildings for many years. In Tashkentalone, in recent years, during renovation work, a large number ofmosaics on residential buildings have been painted over. Manymosaics on high-rise buildings are covered with huge advertisingbanners.

In 2022, the indignation of residents stopped the painting ofmosaics on several buildings near the capital's administration. Bythat time, workers had covered large areas of nine-story buildingswith cement and had to clear them manually.

The Chilanzar district administration then stated that thedecision to“repair the facades” of the houses was made by the citycouncil of people's deputies.

In 2018, we also wrote how in Tashkent, after dissatisfactionwith residents, a mosaic painted over on one of the residentialbuildings was restored at the initiative of the local homeowners'association.

Last September, as part of the demolition of the newspaperworkshop building in the center of Tashkent, a mosaic panel byArnold Hahn was dismantled for installation in a new location. Thecampaign for its preservation was led by the founder of theTashkent Modernism project, Alexander Fedorov. The Foundation forthe Development of Culture and Art of Uzbekistan announced an opencompetition to determine a new location for the mosaic.

In 2020, Gazeta published an article by guide AzizKholmurodov about the toponymy of Tashkent, which, in particular,talks about the unique mosaic panels of the capital, includingthose that have not survived.