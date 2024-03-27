Identity and Dubai Police in Wheelchair Basketball final at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI:



The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai will clash with the Dubai Police General Headquarters in the Wheelchair Basketball final of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.



In semi-final action, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai team doused the challenge from the Dubai Courts 39-20, while the Dubai Police side skipped past Dubai Ambulance Corporation 31-25 to set up a mouth-watering final between two of the best teams in this competition.



The final will be played at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex Hall on Thursday.



Both finalists have improved with each outing with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai stamping their class against Dubai Courts early following an emphatic 23-9 lead at the end of the first period. With a major part of the work accomplished, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai then fell back into a defensive mode to thwart the Dubai Courts attacks and walk away winners in an entertaining semi-final.



The second semi-final also rose to great heights with the team representing Dubai Police General Headquarters keeping things tight against the otherwise free-scoring shooters of Dubai Ambulance Corporation. Defence was on the mind of both teams as Dubai Ambulance Corporation went in for the break with a slender two-point lead at 11-9.



The match opened up a bit in the second period and that is when Dubai Police assumed control in the middle to outscore the Ambulance men and book their rightful place in the final. Dubai Courts and the Dubai Ambulance Corporation will now meet to decide on the third place at the Dubai Club for People of Determination hall.



‘Love the integration’, Berreqad



Thani Juma Berreqad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for the support he provides to people of determination and their participation in the Nad Al Sheba tournament.



He also thanked the organizing committee of the tournament and the Dubai Sports Council. The top official further reiterated that the wheelchair basketball tournament has become an imprint in the annual Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament as it ensures the integration of people of determination into mainstream society through the wonderful medium of sports.



“We are pleased with the participation of the organizing committee in conducting this tournament, and we have succeeded in perpetuating the concept that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, wanted that Dubai is safe for everyone. I feel that the people of determination are now empowered within society, and this wheelchair basketball tournament is a prime example of this. We are assured that this tournament will grow in strength and spirit each year,” Berreqad said.



Fohood Zabeel stay unbeaten



Meanwhile in the men’s volleyball played at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex Hall, Fohood Zabeel and The Emperor assured themselves spots in the semi-finals from Group A. Fohood Zabeel came up with yet another outstanding all-round display to beat The Emperor 3-1, and both teams advanced to the knock-outs based on their previous group games.



Fohood Zabeel won 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21 to end their group matches with a clean record and maximum eight points. Paul Puchegger topscored with 20 points, while Jocobo Massari (13), Alessandro Tondo (12) were outstanding for the winners, while Luco Porro (14) was the lone ranger for The Emperor. Fohood Zabeel’s Santiago Orduna was outstanding in defence and was awarded the best player of the match.



In the second semi-final, Aleksa Matic came up with a fine all-round show to Zabeel 1 to their first win of the competition against winless Alameed in an inconsequential Group A match. Slava Tarasov (16), Matsuo Keisuke (13) and Jose Antonio (12) were outstanding for the winning side, while Lailson Costa (21) and Aleksandar Ljaftov (13) contributed their mite to the Alameed cause.



The last preliminary round matches from Group B were scheduled to be held on Wednesday night, after which the teams will enjoy a one-day break before the semi-finals are played on March 29 (Friday). The battle for third place will be on Saturday followed by the final on March 31 (Sunday).



Strong contests in Tug-of-War



The Ground Forces team, Civil Defence and Dubai Customs were among the winners on the third day of the Tug-of-War competition being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.



Competing in the Government Departments category, the Ground Forces overcame the Emirates Foundation for Institutional Education, Civil Defence team won against Nad Al Sheba Complex, while Dubai Customs scored past Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).



There were victories for the Ministry of Defence and the Sharjah Emiri Guard as well with emphatic 2-0 results for both against Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Police.



The Junior category also witnessed some tough battles with the Sharjah Self-Defence Team overcoming Al Warqaa, the A25 team beating Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences, the Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum School securing their third win in as many days with a 2-0 margin against Zabeel Studio.



As usual, the Community category competition had the maximum engagement and involvement with the Mighty Bull Patriots securing a comfortable 2-0 result against AG Stars Academy, the Falcons defeated Zabeel Studio, Desert Group team beat Impossible team and the Kerala Kings continued their winning streak with a win over the Storm team.



The second group also witnessed some engrossing tussles with Petronash beating Al Wathba, RBM defeating Al Hamriyah Sports and Cultural Club, W World Gym getting the better of Nad Al Sheba, while Protein House came in handy with a win over Al Fursan.



Al Jawareh beat Team On Team, hosts Team NAS got past Team AG, The Gorillaz beat Dutco Construct Group 2-1 and Super Gym defeated Desert Storm.



Staunch Sheikh Hamdan backing



Launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the 11th Ramadan Sports Tournament will conclude with the volleyball final on March 31.



Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, the largest sports tournament of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan at the NAS Sports Complex, is conducted under the slogan “Limitless Capabilities.”



Organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year’s sports fiesta has nine different sports disciplines, including Volleyball, Padel, Jiu-Jitsu, Fencing, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Race, Cycling, Tug-of-War and an Obstacle Challenge Race.







