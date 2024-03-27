Kuwait PM Receives Chairman, Members Of Nat'l Cmte. For Supporting Education

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Wednesday the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the National Committee for Supporting Education and the Endowment for Supporting Education. (end) aa

