Jordan Secures 7-0 Victory Over Pakistan In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 27 (Petra) - The Jordanian national football team delivered a stunning performance, triumphing over Pakistan with a resounding 7-0 victory in the fourth round of Group Seven competitions in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.The match unfolded on Tuesday at the Amman International Stadium, drawing esteemed spectators including His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, alongside His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Jordan Football Association and President of the West Asian Football Federation, among other princes.The Nashama showcased their prowess, solidifying their chances of advancing to the next round of qualifiers. The scoreboard lit up with goals from Musa Al-Taamari, securing a hat-trick, alongside contributions from Yazan Al-Naimat with a penalty kick, Saad Al-Rousan, Ali Alwan, and Muhammad Abu Zrayq, known as "Sharara."Following this victory, the national football team climbed to 7 points, securing the second spot in Group Seven, currently led by the Saudi team with 10 points.The team's journey in the first round of qualifiers will culminate next June with crucial matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan. The top two teams in the group will earn coveted berths in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.Before kick-off, Prince Ali honored former national team captain, Bahaa Abdul Rahman, paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to Jordanian football.