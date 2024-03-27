Exchange Houses In Qatar Raise Fees For International Money Transfers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Exchange houses across Qatar have announced an increase in fees for international money transfers, adding an extra QR5 to each transaction.

The fee for remittances to Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka, which previously stood at QR15, has now been raised to QR20 per transaction.

The increased fee is being levied at both physical branches and for online transactions, as was confirmed by an official at a local remittance house.

He further added that for European countries, this fee typically varies as per the products and services.

According to some officials in the exchange houses, this increase came after it was ratified and approved by representatives of the local exchange companies, following a long period of about 20 years without any increase.

A report from Al Sharq stated that this measure is intended to cover a portion of the significant costs these companies face due to the expansion of their services, which meet the local market's demands. It also aims to enable them to provide high-quality, competitive services to customers.