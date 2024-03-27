Under The Slogan 'Continuity Of Giving' Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Issues Its Annual Report 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has issued its annual report for 2023, which carried the slogan“Continuity of Giving,” in which it reviewed the most important projects and initiatives that were implemented during the year 2023 at the local and international levels.

The report revealed the total value of the charitable organization's activities, which amounted to QR35,364,099. Local aid recorded QR14,883,058, while the cost of foreign aid reached to QR20,481,041.

Sheikh Jabor bin Youssef bin Jassim Al Thani

The report includes a statement by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation H E Sheikh Jabor bin Youssef bin Jassim Al Thani, and a statement by Managing Director Saeed Mudakar Al Hajri followed by an overview of the most important internal projects and the most prominent contributions made by the Foundation in the fields of health and education and supporting many civil society organizations.

The report listed the most important projects of all kinds, their development impact implemented in abroad, and the results they achieve in the medium and long term on the social and material levels.

Muhammad Ahmad Al Hail Center - Nepal

Innovative vision

Chairman of the Board of Directors H E Sheikh Jabor bin Youssef bin Jassim Al Thani said in his statement that the innovative vision pursued by the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation in its humanitarian and development efforts constitutes an added value to the nature of charitable work, given that it focuses on sustainability as an essential element that contributes to alleviating the burden in the medium and long term for many needy communities around the world.

The Foundation believes that the most important elements that enhance development standards are health and education as basic foundations and inherent to ensuring its sustainability.

He added that based on this, the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation drew its strategies, which constitute a reference in formulating and implementing its various initiatives and projects at the international level, as it supported the construction of educational and health facilities of various specialisations in the most needy regions around the world.

Saeed Mudakar Al-Hajri

Sheikh Jabor said at the educational level, the Foundation built schools that cover the various basic educational levels, in addition to institutes and vocational training centers. At the health level, he said, it established hospitals, primary health care centers, and training institutes specialized in nursing.

Sheikh Jabor noted that the limits of giving do not stop there, as the foundation has initiated the implementation of many housing and elief projects as well as seasonal projects.

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation pays great attention to local projects on its map of projects and initiatives, the most important of which is supporting needy families, people with disabilities, and the sick.

In addition to this, the continuous support for students who are not financially able to complete their educational attainment in the various educational levels, and to ensure the greatest effectiveness in reaching these groups and those deserving of support.

The Foundation saw the necessity of building partnerships with many institutions and bodies affiliated with the public and private sectors concerned with the health and education sectors, due to its deep belief in the importance of integration to keep pace with the efforts that the wise government is making efforts to achieve comprehensive renaissance in Qatar.

Sharifa Hospital in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco

Sustainable development

For his part, Managing Director Saeed Mudakar Al-Hajri explained that the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continues its humanitarian efforts at the local and international levels, in accordance with its strategy, which is based on a comprehensive vision of“Health and Education for a Better Life” by focusing on health and educational projects in addition to housing projects.

He said that it also strengthened foundation's humanitarian presence through great contributions by implementing many relief projects in a number of needy communities around the world, which included the distribution of relief baskets and medical materials, with the total value of aid amounting to QR35,364,099 during 2023 to draw the features of a more sustainable vision in the charitable work sector.

Al-Hajri said that these projects confirmed the ability of the foundation to build an innovative strategy for the role of charitable organizations and institutions that goes beyond the idea of relief towards development roles that contribute to improving the lives of communities and improving their general reality, especially in the fields of health and education.

The Foundation diversified its projects locally and internationally to cover many vital sectors for supporting development efforts in many communities.

These projects contributed to improving the living conditions of millions of families and individuals over the course of 22 years.

Hamad Bin Jassim Industrial Training Institute in India

Local projects

Local projects are considered one of the Foundation's priorities based on its social responsibilities and its work to achieve effective partnerships with many civil society organisations and institutions to support the comprehensive renaissance efforts witnessed by the Qatar, as the value of the local assistance provided by the Foundation amounted to QR14,883,058 during 2023.

The local assistance incudes monthly cash and in-kind assistance, in addition to seasonal assistance during the holy month of Ramadan to supporting the needy group, standing by their side, and supporting their aspirations for a new beginning.

However, the health and education sectors are an essential part of the Foundation's local projects, and it has had a clear imprint in this context since its founding in 2001.

The Foundation, in cooperation with its partners from health and educational institutions and associations, has provided various forms of support through its continuous efforts to support many community schools in the country to improve their scientific and academic outcomes.

It also pays tuition fees for many university students who are unable to bear the tuition costs, leading to the distribution of financial rewards to outstanding Qatari students affiliated with Qatar University.

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation played a prominent role in supporting health efforts within Qatar, as it established creative partnerships over the course of 22 years with many specialized health associations and institutions, most notably the Qatar Cancer Society and the Qatar Diabetes Association.

The long-term cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation also demonstrated the value of the efforts made by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation to support the health sector and improve the work of the health system.

Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Health Care Center - Jordan

International projects

The international projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation reflect the cultural value of its noble efforts to provide many poor communities around the world with health and educational services that will support their renaissance efforts. The value of international projects reached QR20,481,041 during 2023.

The Foundation built hospitals and primary health centers and supported their operations in many needy areas, as well as supporting medical campaigns and treating patients.

It also supported development efforts by building schools and industrial and vocational training institutes, as well as implementing many housing projects and drilling wells that support the settlement and protection of needy groups from destitution and lack of their minimum needs in a way that guarantees them a decent life.