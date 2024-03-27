IPL 2024: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Fined For Slow-Over Rate Against CSK

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's IPL 2024 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement from the tournament read.

On the match front, CSK came up with a clinical performance both with the bat and ball to beat last year's finalists Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Titans are currently sixth on the points table with one win and as many as a loss while defending champions Super Kings are on top of the table with two wins to their kitty.