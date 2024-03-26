Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Continue To Cause Violence

Anti-blasphemy laws in Pakistan revolve primarily around remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. The law states :

While various people have been charged with blasphemy, Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community in particular has repeatedly been targeted . Sections 298-B and 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code specifically prohibit the Ahmadiyya community from representing themselves as Muslims, calling their places of worship mosques and reciting the call to prayer.

Exonerating people charged with blasphemy, especially members of minority communities, has historically faced tough resistance. In 1997, a Lahore High Court judge was shot dead in his office for acquitting three Christians in a blasphemy case. In 2011, a Christian federal minister and a provincial governor were killed for demanding a review of the controversial blasphemy laws.

In 2018, violence erupted when a Christian woman, Asia Bibi , was acquitted by the Supreme Court. Bibi had been given a death sentence by the Lahore High Court on blasphemy charges. Fearing harm from anti-blasphemy activists, she fled to Canada in 2019 .

Supporters of a religious group 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan' chant slogans during a rally against a woman who was arrested on blasphemy charges, in Lahore, Pakistan, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

The promotion of anti-blasphemy laws and harsh sentences has resulted in hundreds of arrests and the killing of at least 90 people in vigilante violence since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

A 2019 Pew Research Centre report on religious restrictions placed Pakistan among the countries with the highest levels of restrictions on religion. The strict social restrictions have often manifested in vigilante violence .

The glorification of violence towards alleged acts of blasphemy appears to have become a norm in Pakistan. The graves of Ilm Deen , Amir Cheema and Mumtaz Qadri , for example, have become regularly visited shrines. Deen was hanged in 1929 for murdering the Hindu publisher of a controversial book about Muhammad. His story is included in school textbooks.

Cheema attempted to murder a German newspaper editor in 2006 for publishing cartoons of Muhammad and died in the custody of German police. Qadri was executed for killing the governor of Punjab in 2011 because the governor had spoken in defense of Bibi.

Although the Qur'an does not command Muslims to punish blasphemy, the supporters of anti-blasphemy laws rely on rigid interpretations by scholars to justify their acts.

The petition by the Punjab provincial government for the Supreme Court to review its decision, and the continued threat of violence, all highlight the complicated challenges faced in Pakistan regarding the freedom of religion.