Kazakhstan Denies Allegations Of Refinery Sales To Russian Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has denied informationabout the sale of the country's oil refineries to Russiancompanies, said Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev during abriefing, Azernews reports.

"Nobody applied to the Ministry of Energy for approval of suchtransactions. Therefore, I agree with KazMunayGas' (Kazakhstan'snational oil and gas company) opinion that it is premature to talkabout any commercial transactions. In general, in Kazakhstan, thereare already refineries that are 50/50 owned by KMG and CNPC; inparticular, this is the Shymkent Oil Refinery in the south of thecountry, where there are private mini-refineries. From the point ofview of the Ministry of Energy, what is important here is not somuch the form of ownership as management efficiency, implementationof investment programs, and stable operation," the ministersaid.

Meanwhile, information about the sale of the Atyrau Oil Refineryto Lukoil and the Pavlodar Oil Refinery to Gazprom was spread onsocial networks.

Furthermore, the Shymkent Oil Refinery has temporarily ceasedoperations. The plant's operations were suspended due to the startof repair work.