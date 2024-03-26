IPL 2024: Outrage Over Dog-Kicking Incident During GT Vs MI Ensues; Animal Activists Demand Action (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An incident during a Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians IPL match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has caused uproar among animal rights activists after a video surfaced online. The footage shows a dog being pursued, kicked, and punched by multiple individuals, including security personnel, as it tries to evade them.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from organisations like PETA India, condemning the treatment of the distressed animal. PETA India strongly denounces the actions captured in the video, labeling them as "reprehensible" and "unsportsmanlike." The organisation highlights the potential fear and self-defence reactions the dog may have experienced due to the mistreatment it faced.

Expressing concern for both the dog's well-being and the potential risks posed by such actions, PETA India demands appropriate penalties or even arrests for those involved. Furthermore, they call for stadium authorities to implement humane protocols for handling similar situations in the future.

Keren Nazareth, senior director at Humane Society International/India, emphasizes the need for better training for stadium staff to handle such incidents without causing harm. She underscores the importance of understanding animal behavior and finding compassionate solutions to prevent such occurrences.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater sensitivity and empathy towards animals, especially in public spaces like sports stadiums.