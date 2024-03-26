Abu Dhabi School of Management launches Bachelor of Science in Management with a focus on AI

(MENAFN- Four) 26 March 2024 - Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), one of the higher education institutions affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), announced the launch of its Bachelor of Science in Management (BScM) program. This comes in line with the School’s vision and goals to become a leading hub in entrepreneurship, management, and innovation in the region.



The new program, which will commence in September, provides an exceptional and rich academic experience that contributes to developing the knowledge and skills necessary to make decisions in line with emerging regulatory trends in the markets and the requirements of Industry 4.0, through methodologies that combine a focus on advanced technology and emerging digital technologies. Furthermore, it also contributes to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 by enabling the private sector to contribute to building a sustainable knowledge economy for future generations.



Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, said: “We are proud to launch the new Bachelor’s program, which is the first of its kind in management sciences, focusing on the attributes and challenges of AI. This program represents the culmination of our efforts to foster an academic environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship, amidst the dynamic economic transformations worldwide. It also reflects our commitment to advancing the UAE’s leading position globally as a business destination and a hub for cutting-edge technological advancements."



Kamali highlighted that the new Bachelor’s program is in line with the modern trends of organizational management and the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through its focus on management sciences and the management of digital technologies. This presents a remarkable opportunity for students to enhance their competitiveness in the job market by acquiring the essential knowledge and skills needed to make effective administrative decisions in the business world.



The Bachelor of Science in Management program, which is currently open for enrollment, focuses on three key educational tracks: the general education program; the management sciences program, which highlights management theories and their applications; and the digital technologies management program, which focuses on big data, analytics, and AI technology as a strategic response to the rapid developments in the business sector.



The program aligns with the seventh level of the National Qualifications Framework for higher education and adheres to the best international standards. Participants will have the opportunity to develop their skills, gaining a deeper understanding of challenges and honing their decision-making abilities. This enables them to transform challenges into opportunities, fostering long-term growth and success.



The Abu Dhabi School of Management and its academic programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation in the Ministry of Education in the UAE and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi. It has also received many international accreditations, classifications, and memberships from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education in the United Kingdom (QAA Global) and the US Data Science Council (DASCA), and is listed in the QS World University Rankings, among many others.







MENAFN26032024007303015691ID1108022171