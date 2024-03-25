INTRODUCING WEBEE EYEWEAR FOR THOSE SEEKING TO CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH CONSCIOUS LIVING AND CHOICES!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Can a single pair of glasses change the world? No, but it can help. Enter WEBEE, a novel eyewear brand on a mission to aid bees by producing eco-friendly and sustainable eyewear. Available exclusively at VISION INDUSTRY, WEBEE is a brand with a conscience, driven by a passionate group of people committed to solving a global problem.

All WEBEE frames are made with recycled acrylic material, are 100% recyclable, and are free from phthalates, solvents, and plasticizers. They do not require varnishing and are produced with a process that boasts 10-15% energy savings.

The collection features designs for both men and women, with over 40 styles covering everything from prescription to sun wear and iconic designs, including intricate honeycomb patterns. The color palette for the collection ranges from hues of brown, chestnut, and almond to gold and red, offering a wide range of options to choose from.

Demo lenses are made with recycled acrylic, and sun lenses are 41% biobased and 59% fossil-based, yet they are also 100% recyclable. WEBEE packaging is fully recyclable and made from pulp sourced from farmed trees under controlled pesticide use. Printing uses water-based ink with no added chemicals.

But it doesn't stop there – all WEBEE cases are made with 100% recycled PET (plastic bottles) and feature a hot-stamped logo with no ink. The wiping cloth is polyester and 100% recyclable, while the polybag is made of polythene and 100% biodegradable.

Not just that, but WEBEE takes their commitment to BEEs one step further by investing 10% of their net turnover in projects benefiting the wellbeing of the bees. The projects are selected by a scientific panel of three experts working in international organisations, including:

● Bees for development beesfordevelopment

● Biodiversity association biodiversityassociation

● Pollinis pollinis

WEBEE frames are priced starting at AED 810 and are available to shop at VISION INDUSTRY in the Mall of the Emirates Dubai.

About VISION INDUSTRY:

Founded in 2023, VISION INDUSTRY is the first-of-its-kind optical experiential-retail concept with the mission of elevating the perception of eyewear. Part of Optitalia Group, VISION INDUSTRY provides the highest level of eye-care, service, innovation and design, setting a new standard for the optical retail industry and cementing its position as a benchmark and authority in the world of eye-health.

VISION INDUSTRY is an 800 Square Meter store in Mall of the Emirates – Dubai, offering an incredibly wide assortment of eyewear, a bespoke service and the latest eyecare technology.

About Optitalia Group:

Optitalia Group is the leading eyewear distributor in the Middle East. Established in 1996, Optitalia Group's core strength is in its well-balanced and diversified portfolio spanning from fashion to luxury and from lifestyle to sport brands. Optitalia Group is also the owner of the optical retail brand Optifashion and the newly launched VISION INDUSTRY.