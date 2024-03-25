UAE Health Council Discusses Strategies To Upgrade The Health Sector And Enhance The Competitiveness Of The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Health Cloud Project and establishing a national center for epidemic

prevention on agenda.

The UAE Health Council, featuring various government health entities and representatives

from the private sector, has discussed key strategic initiatives in the country's health sector

including plans for establishing a national center for epidemic prevention as well as the

latest developments on the health cloud project.

During a meeting held on Thursday, March 21, the Council endorsed several decisions

aimed at bolstering the health sector and fostering a cohesive approach between federal

and local health authorities along with strategic partners.

Chaired by HE Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention,

the meeting was attended by His HE Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, HE Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the

Dubai Health Authority, HE Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health

Authority, as well as representatives from government health authorities and the private

health sector.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various health

initiatives and projects, and foster unity to realize the UAE's national health objectives. It

also aimed to develop a future plan for the country in the health sector, positioning it for

leadership and excellence in this field. Health Cloud Project supports quality of life

The Health Cloud project utilizes cutting-edge cloud computing technology, offering a

secure platform for storing, sharing, and managing health data. It facilitates quick and easy

access to health information, thereby enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare

services.

From improving communication between health providers and patients, to fostering

innovation in health research, and providing advanced analytical capabilities for identifying

health trends and diseases, the health cloud project paves the way for enhancing healthcare delivery and outcomes.

The Council reviewed the UAE's most significant achievements in enhancing the country'scompetitiveness in global health indicators, aiming to promote the health of society members, improve the quality of life in the country, and ensure sustainability. This is in line with the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of the strategic direction towards developing an advanced healthcare system that adopts innovative approaches to healthcare services, guided by the future vision of healthcare sector, and in alignment with the UAE's vision for the next fifty years.

Health Council: Partnerships and innovation for sustainable health.

The UAE Health Council is responsible for coordinating efforts of federal and local entities

providing healthcare services, as well as with the private healthcare sector. This

coordination ensures integration to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the

country. The council also examines shared issues facing the healthcare sector in the

country, and takes appropriate actions in coordination with relevant authorities. Moreover,

the council reviews draft laws, regulations, and instructions related to the healthcare

sector, and it submits recommendations to the competent authorities, and promotes

scientific studies and research.