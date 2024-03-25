Philippines summons China's envoy over South China sea actions

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Philippines took a decisive diplomatic stance by summoning China's envoy to lodge a formal protest against what it described as "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea over the weekend. The move came as Manila's defense minister challenged Beijing to bolster its extensive sovereignty claims by submitting them to international arbitration.



The Philippine foreign ministry pointedly accused China's coastguard of deploying water cannons against a civilian boat tasked with supplying troops on Saturday at the Second Thomas Shoal. According to the ministry's statement, this act resulted in damage to the boat and injuries to several crew members, marking the latest escalation in a series of confrontations that have unfolded over the past year.



“China’s continued interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is unacceptable,” the Philippine foreign ministry stated in a release, which declared the charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy had been summoned, and a formal diplomatic protest had been lodged in Beijing.



“It infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” it stated, asking Chinese vessels to exit the place.



China's coastguard asserted on Saturday that it had undertaken what it deemed as necessary measures against Philippine vessels that it claimed were intruding into its waters.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017675