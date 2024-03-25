Spain`s National Court orders suspension of Telegram

(MENAFN) Spain's National Court has taken the unprecedented step of ordering internet providers to suspend access to the Telegram instant messaging service, citing allegations of copyright infringement. This decision, issued on Friday, follows a complaint filed by four major media organizations in Spain – Mediaset, Atresmedia, Movistar, and Egeda – who argue that Telegram allows users to distribute copyrighted content without permission.



Judge Santiago Pedraz, overseeing the case, reportedly requested information from Telegram's owners as part of the investigation. However, upon the platform's alleged failure to cooperate, Judge Pedraz deemed it necessary to implement a "precautionary" measure by ordering the suspension of access to the app, effective from Monday onwards. The suspension is anticipated to remain in place throughout the duration of the investigation.



While the ruling has been met with criticism, with many considering it disproportionate and damaging, the decision reflects Spain's efforts to address copyright infringement in the digital sphere. Consumer rights watchdog FACUA condemned the move as "absolutely disproportionate," likening it to shutting down the internet or television due to piracy concerns.



Fernando Suarez, president of the General Council of Professional Associations of Computer Engineering in Spain, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the drastic nature of suspending access to Telegram. He compared the action to closing off an entire province in response to localized criminal activity, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to addressing copyright infringement.



Despite the suspension, reports suggest that Telegram remains largely accessible in Spain, although some users have reported experiencing disruptions in service. As the investigation unfolds and legal proceedings continue, the case raises questions about the regulation of digital platforms and the balance between protecting intellectual property rights and preserving freedom of communication online. According to a survey by the independent competition regulator CNMC, nearly 19 percent of Spaniards utilize Telegram, underscoring the platform's widespread popularity in the country.

