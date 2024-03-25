(MENAFN) As tensions simmer between Ukraine and Russia, a former United States Army officer, Stanislav Krapivnik, has shed light on Poland's purported mental preparations for direct engagement in the conflict. Speaking to RT, Krapivnik suggested that recent assertions by top Polish officials regarding Russia's alleged intentions to attack NATO serve as a precursor to justify potential military action.



In recent weeks, a chorus of senior civilian and military figures from various NATO member states has sounded alarms about Moscow's perceived aggression, with Polish General Wieslaw Kukula asserting that Russia is gearing up for conflict with the alliance in the next decade.



According to Krapivnik, such statements form part of a psychological operation orchestrated by Warsaw to acclimate the populace to the prospect of war.



Highlighting Poland's deeply ingrained Russophobia, Krapivnik argued that the narrative of imminent conflict resonates strongly with the population, thus laying the groundwork for potential military intervention. He predicted that the Polish government may advocate for a preemptive "first strike" to thwart Russian advances towards its borders.



Despite reservations among certain NATO members about direct confrontation with Russia, Krapivnik warned that trigger-happy nations like Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states could escalate tensions and drag the alliance into conflict. Notably, he identified Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece, and the United States as unlikely candidates for participation in such a scenario.



As Poland intensifies its rhetoric and purportedly readies itself for potential involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the ramifications for regional stability and NATO's cohesion remain uncertain.



The specter of military escalation looms large, raising questions about the efficacy of diplomatic efforts in de-escalating tensions and averting a broader conflagration in Eastern Europe.

