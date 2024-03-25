India`s minister declares New Delhi will hold tech leaders responsible for deepfake

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at tackling the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes, the government of India has signaled its determination to hold social media companies accountable for any dissemination of such content on their platforms. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, emphasized the country's deep concerns regarding the impact of "cross-border actors" spreading disinformation through deepfakes, particularly in the lead-up to the general election scheduled for April or May.



In an interview with the Financial Times, Chandrasekhar highlighted India's proactive approach to addressing the dangers posed by deepfakes, emphasizing the potential for such technology to exacerbate social and political tensions in the world's most populous nation. With a staggering 600 million social media users out of India's 1.4 billion population, the government recognizes the significant influence wielded by digital platforms and the imperative to safeguard against misuse.



Building on measures already implemented, including a December advisory mandating clearer communication of prohibited content under IT rules, the Indian government is ramping up efforts to ensure compliance from tech giants. Chandrasekhar reiterated the government's stance that platforms failing to adhere to prescribed measures risk losing 'safe harbor immunity' and could be subject to criminal and judicial proceedings.



Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's personal attention to the issue, Chandrasekhar underscored the government's commitment to enforcing laws prohibiting the dissemination of misinformation, including deepfakes, on digital platforms. By engaging intermediaries and drawing attention to legal obligations, India aims to reinforce its regulatory framework and mitigate the risks posed by malicious actors exploiting emerging technologies for nefarious purposes.



As India prepares for a pivotal general election, the government's proactive stance against deepfakes underscores the importance of safeguarding digital integrity and ensuring the responsible use of technology in the public sphere. By holding tech giants accountable, New Delhi aims to foster a safer online environment and protect the integrity of democratic processes against the proliferation of disinformation and manipulation.

