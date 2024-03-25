PUBG MOBILE TEAMS UP WITH HIT SINGER-SONGWRITER JVKE FOR EXCLUSIVE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY THEME SONG

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI – MARCH 25, 2024 – Today, PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to unveil an exciting musical collaboration with JVKE in celebration of the game's sixth anniversary.



The collaboration track titled ‘clouds’ stands not only as JVKE’s new single, but also the theme song for PUBG MOBILE’s sixth anniversary, highlighting the rush of adrenaline that comes with diving into new experiences, whilst the accompanying anniversary video immerses viewers with exciting visuals that capture the essence of PUBG MOBILE’s action-packed world.



Fans can now listen to ‘clouds’ on most major music streaming platforms, with the

anniversary video available on all PUBG MOBILE social channels. Players can also unlock and listen to ‘clouds’ in PUBG MOBILE via the Anniversary Celebration in-game event.



Known for his dynamic blend of pop and electronic music, American singer-songwriter JVKE has captured hearts across the globe, with his viral hit ‘Golden Hour’ boasting over 1 billion streams on Spotify. JVKE has written and produced several major hits in the past four years, including ‘Upside Down’ and ‘this is what falling in love feels like’, with his infectious melodies and relatable lyrics earning him a dedicated following and millions of streams across various platforms.



Continuing the festivities, the Anniversary Celebration in-game event is available now. By completing tasks, players can unlock different milestone rewards, joining forces to collectively construct a special anniversary cake. More is yet to come with an as yet unannounced event launching in PUBG MOBILE later today. More to follow on PUBG MOBILE’s official channels!



Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, said: “PUBG MOBILE continues to set the standards in the mobile gaming arena for executing innovative partnerships and producing action-packed content updates. We are thrilled to collaborate with JVKE on the release of his new song 'clouds' as part of PUBG MOBILE's sixth anniversary celebration. JVKE's unique music style perfectly complements the energy and excitement within the PUBG MOBILE world. We're proud to enhance the gaming experience with this new collaboration, celebrating the fact that PUBG MOBILE has proven to be more than just a game; it's a global phenomenon transforming the way we game on our phones."



JVKE said: “I couldn't be more excited to share my new song ‘clouds’ for PUBG MOBILE’s sixth anniversary with the world! I love playing PUBG MOBILE, and it's wild that I had the chance to create music that's now in the game!



Since its release in 2018, PUBG MOBILE has continued to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide with regular and ground-breaking updates. Working with a broad array of some of the largest and most respected brands, celebrities and cultural icons, PUBG MOBILE has consistently strived to maintain the game's excitement for players. Listening to the community on their passions, PUBG MOBILE has introduced a series of exclusive limited-time new game modes, maps, exclusive vehicles and other features based on beloved franchises and original content, enhancing the gaming experience with a wealth of diverse and mesmerising offerings.





MENAFN25032024007469016123ID1108017285