Armaan Malik, Marshmello Tease Unreleased Track At Holi 'Dunk Fest' In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, performed with yet another international artiste, DJ Marshmello in Mumbai.
The two came together on stage for a surprise for fans, leaving the 13,000 attendees in Mumbai spellbound.
At a recent Holi Live event in Mumbai, the duo also teased an unreleased track, surprising the crowd.
Talking about joining hands with Marshmello for the first time, Armaan said:“Teasing this unreleased track live with Marshmello was just so much fun and we had been brewing this surprise for a while. The instant reaction from the crowd was beyond gratifying."
The singer added: "We cannot wait to put this one out for all the fans."
