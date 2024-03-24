Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3142962 JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to confiscate 8,000 acres of Palestinian land in Al-Aghwar (Jordan Valley) area of the West Bank with the aim of expanding colonial settlement.

3142949 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed 84 Palestinians and injured 106 others during the past 24 hours, Palestinian authority in Gaza reported.

3142957 DOHA -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Thani met and discussed with the United Nation's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Martin Griffith the developments in Gaza and Palestine, in Doha.

3142967 CAIRO -- President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres met in Cairo to discuss a two-state solution for the Middle East crisis.

3143006 RABAT -- Polling stations in Senegal closed their doors smoothly to begin the counting of votes and the partial announcement of the results of the presidential elections, amid voter turnout and praise for the conditions in which the electoral process took place. (end)

