Polish Sejm Speaker Suggests Russian Missiles To Further Violate Country's Airspace

The Speaker of Poland's Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, assumes that Russian missiles targeting Ukraine will continue to occasionally breach Polish airspace.

This is reported by Radio Poland

"Such incidents have happened, are happening and, most likely, as long as the war in Ukraine continues, will happen. The most important thing is that we are safe, that all systems work, that we further improve these systems and spare neither effort nor money to arm ourselves," said the Speaker of the Polish Sejm.

Russian missile breaches's airspace: Warsaw's reaction

According to him, the most important thing is "whether we know how to react to such situations, and it turned out that we do know."

At the same time, Hołownia emphasized that any actions related to the interception and shooting down of missiles that violate Polish airspace should be carried out in such a way as not to harm the civilian population.

"To shoot down such a missile means that its debris would fall somewhere so it becomes an uncontrollable and much more complicated process. I am absolutely convinced that the army acted here exactly as it should have acted," concluded the head of the Sejm.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, a Russian missile violated Polish airspace in the area of Oserdów settlement of Lublin Voivodeship, flying over Poland for 39 seconds.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said there was no need to shoot down the missile, as the relevant forces were monitoring the flight path, assuming the missile was not targeting Polish soil.

Repelling the latest Russian barrage, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 43 incoming targets, including 18 of the 29 cruise missiles and 25 of the 28 Shahed kamikaze drones.

