New Zealand Visa For Croatia, Kuwait, Greek, Estonia And Hungary Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

The introduction of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) system in July 2019 has greatly reduced visa barriers for qualified individuals. This program allows people to visit New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit without needing to get a visa from an embassy, removing the complicated visa application procedure. The visa waiver is valid for citizens from 190 countries, including individuals with Croatian nationality. The New Zealand eTA is eligible for a two-year duration and permits several brief visits. Moreover, it remains valid for five years for cruise ships and airlines after certification. Those who meet the necessary criteria can conveniently apply for the New Zealand eTA through an online platform. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport that was used to submit the eTA application because the eTA is electronically linked to a particular passport. Although it is not required by law, travelers are advised to have a printed copy of the NzeTA with them.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CROATIAN



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

