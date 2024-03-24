Tanishaa Remembers Late Father Shomu Mukerji On Holi: 'It Was A Big Deal In Our Household'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji remembered her late father and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee ahead of Holi and revealed that the festival "was a big deal" in their household.

"Well, this is one festival that I have always loved since childhood. I used to always be happy and excited about the idea of going out and playing with water and colours. This was also my father's favourite festival. My dad always loved Holi and Holi in the Mukerji house was a big deal,” said Tanishaa, sister of Bollywood actress Kajol.

This year, she will be celebrating her belated birthday with her family on the day of Holi.

"Everyone used to come, and we used to throw lots of colours on everyone. As for this year, I will be having my belated birthday celebrations with my family tomorrow while remembering my late father," she said.

The actress said the festival reminds her of her father.

“Holi always reminds me of my dad and that's why, it will he the perfect occasion to celebrate my birthday. Obviously, during your childhood, you don't realise the true essence of the festival as it's just about fun.”

The actress added:“Slowly and steadily, I realised how Holi is important in terms of removing all sorts of negativity from life. For me, festivals like these are all about being together with family and this time as well, it's the same. I am going to play Holi with my family at home. We will use organic colours and I would also urge everyone else to kindly do the same.”

Talking about the decor, Tanishaa said they will have flowers for decoration for a safe and healthy Holi.

“It's all about being a gala celebration of good music, fun, and celebrations. Also, I love decoration and that's why, whenever there's any festival, I always make it a point to decorate my home in an organic and eco-friendly manner."

Tanishaa plans to cheat on her diet for a day.

“Holi celebrations are kinda incomplete without your favourite sweets and your favourite Indian desserts like Jalebi. So, keeping aside the fear of calories for a day, I am going to enjoy my favourite sweets as well.”