Cambodia Visa For Norway, Russian, Polish, Qatar And Romanian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

Your journey to Cambodia offers a variety of activities and experiences, whether you choose to explore the beautiful beaches, intriguing temples, or lively towns and markets. In 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia introduced the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa system. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens from over 200 countries, including Norwegian. Norwegian passport holders need a valid e-Visa to visit Cambodia for either tourism or business purposes. The Cambodia e-visa permits a maximum of 30 days of travel in Cambodia starting from the entry date. The application process consists of a simple questionnaire that can be filled out online. Visitors from Norway do not need to make an appointment to visit an embassy or consulate.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR POLISH CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR QATARI CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA VISA FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



