General Staff: 70 Combat Clashes, Air Force Launches 10 Strikes On Enemy Positions In Past 24 Hrs

In the past 24 hours, 75 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on 10 enemy manpower clusters.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, according to the report, the enemy launched 14 missile attacks and 106 air strikes, fired 99 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

On the night of March 24, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using Shahed UAVs and cruise missiles of various types. Information on this attack is being updated, the General Staff emphasized.

Air defenses shoot down about ten missiles fired at– administration

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were subjected to Russian air strikes: Seredyna-Buda, Vorozhba in the Sumy region; Zemlianky, Potykhonove, Bolohivka, Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Druzhba, Umanske, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Zhdanov, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, Makarivka in the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region; Tokarivka, Tiahynyka in the Kherson region.

About 140 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 34 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, 4 times with the support of aircraft.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, two unsuccessful attacks were launched on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky, Kherson region.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launches two strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as one enemy depot.

Ukrainian missile units struck one enemy manpower cluster, 4 command posts, 2 air defense systems.

As reported, on the night of March 23, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 34 combat UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 31 enemy Shahed UAVs.