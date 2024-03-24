Moe: All Schools To Switch To Online Schooling Due To Unstable Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education announced switching to online schooling on Sunday in both public and private schools citing reports of unstable weather conditions issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Ministry Spokesperson Ahmad Al-Wahida clarified that the for the safety of the students, they'll be conducting their studies through Microsoft Teams app, while faculty and administration will go on as usual.

Al-Wahida urged adhering to Ministry instructions and following its official social media accounts to remain updated. (end)

